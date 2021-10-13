24-7 Intouch Acquires Goodbay Technologies

BPO provider 24-7 Intouch has acquired its American rival Goodbay Technologies, adding three contact centers to its global operations.

Austin, Texas-based Goodbay will continue to operate under its own brand even after the acquisition, and its current CEO Sapan Sahani will also continue to lead the organization.

Goobay began its journey in 2002 as a customer support services provider for consumer electronics firms. From 2011 onwards, it has diversified into various verticals, including mobile apps and gaming.

Its large roster of clients was apparently the reason behind the acquisition. “The complementary client base … was a key strategic consideration,” stated the BPO provider in a press release.

Greg Fettes, Co-Founder and CEO of 24-7 Intouch, said the acquisition will “strengthen our core digital offerings to technology, media, and fintech customers.”

24-7 Intouch set its foot in Latin America for the first time in 2013 when it purchased Innovative Contact Solutions in Guatemala.

Its Nearshore operation was bolstered further in 2020 when it acquired Knoah Solutions, which had delivery centers in Honduras. Its clients include the likes of Netflix, Airbnb, and Walmart.