Accenture Acquires an Analytics Firm With Offices in Brazil

Global IT consultant Accenture has acquired End-to-End Analytics, a data analytics services provider with a significant presence in Brazil.

Palo Alto, Calif-based End-to-End Analytics helps businesses get a deeper insight into the data they are creating. It also enables businesses to optimize their technology platforms with the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

The demand for analytics infrastructure will increase fivefold by the end of 2024 as more and more companies start putting AI into their operations, says Accenture, citing a recent report from Gartner.

Perhaps, that is the reason why Accenture is stocking up on analytics and AI solutions in recent months.

End-To End is just the latest in a string of purchases Accenture has made this year for analytics, data, and AI solutions.

In January, it acquired Clarity Insights in the United States. Weeks later, it bought Mudano, and then Byte Prophecy in India. End-to-End is the seventh acquisition Accenture is making in this space so far this year.

“Over the past year our focus on strategic acquisitions has enabled us to enhance how we serve clients in the analytics, data, and AI space,” stated Sanjiv Vohra, global lead for Accenture Applied Intelligence.

Once the deal is closed, all the 70 employees of End-To-End will be folded into two Accenture Applied Intelligence practices.