Accenture Buys Argentina’s Wolox to Grab a Larger Slice of LatAm Cloud Market

Accenture has acquired Argentinean cloud application developer Wolox in an apparent bid aimed at capitalizing on the growing demand for cloud services in Latin America.

Buenos Aires-based Wolox has a workforce of around 300 people and runs offices in countries including Colombia, Chile, Mexico, and the United States.

Among its clients are the industry’s large players, such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, IBM, and Endeavor. On its website, the company claims it will also provide digital technology training to non-tech firms.

Accenture has not disclosed the financial details of the deal. Local reports suggest that the IT consultant may fold Wolox into its newest business unit called Accenture Cloud First.

With 70,000 employees, Accenture Cloud First already is a large venture and will invest US$3 billion over the next three years.

“By pairing Accenture’s global expertise with Wolox’s regional talent and capabilities, this acquisition strengthens our ability to help clients accelerate business transformation using the cloud,” said Sergio Kaufman, president of Accenture Argentina and Hispanic South America, in a press release.

“The acquisition of Wolox brings differentiated skills to Accenture, as the team uniquely blends cloud-native development with design and state-of-the-art technologies for business transformation,” said Karthik Narain, who leads Accenture Cloud First. “Wolox has multidisciplinary teams of industry and business experts, UX/UI designers, software designers, architects, and engineers and, together, we’re now more equipped to help clients tap into the technology expertise and human ingenuity that powers how Accenture innovates.”