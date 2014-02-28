Accenture Buys Brazilian Cloud Vendor Organize Cloud Labs

Accenture has acquired Sao Paulo-based cloud computing services vendor Organize Cloud Labs (OCL), gaining wider access to Brazilian businesses migrating to the cloud.

OCL is ServiceNow’s main partner in Brazil and has reportedly implemented more than 50 cloud projects across the country. Among its offerings include process automation and application development. With around 400 employees, it runs three delivery centers within the state of Sao Paulo.

Accenture says ICL provides large enterprises with “local expertise” to innovate and transform existing processes.

In its website, the Brazilian firm says it can deliver “a comprehensive set of services helping your company to implement, expand and take the maximum potential from ServiceNow platform.”

Accenture is also a partner of ServiceNow, a silicon valley-based cloud computing giant whose platforms help businesses manage their digital workflows. Many outsourcing firms are offering it as a managed service.

“The combination of Accenture’s and ServiceNow global experience and the local skills acquired through Organize Cloud Labs will strengthen our ability to help local clients ensure business resilience,” said Paulo Ossamu, who leads Accenture Technology in Latin America. “The acquisition will enhance our position as a leader in ServiceNow capabilities steeped in strategy, business and industry knowledge and, most importantly, strong cloud talent.”

The global IT consultant has not disclosed the financial details of the deal, nor is there any information as to how much money ICL makes in a year.

Accenture’s ServiceNow practice grew big when it acquired Cloud Sherpas around five years ago. Today, it has employed thousands of professionals trained in cloud computing.