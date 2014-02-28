Allied Global Acquires Stake in Filipino Rival CallTek BPO

Nearshore BPO provider Allied Global has picked up a stake in a Filipino customer services provider CallTek BPO, Inc.

Guatemala City-based Allied Global has not disclosed how much money it paid for the stake, nor has it revealed the amount of stake it purchased.

CallTek employs around 500 people across its delivery centers in Cebu and General Santos in the Philippines. Considering local media reports, most of its clients are American tourism industry players.

It claims to be providing customer care services through almost all channels, including voice, email, chat, web, and social media.

Allied Global looks to help CallTek expand operations to the Latin American countries where tourism is a major source of income.

“Allied has processed more than $2 billion of hotel reservations for The Travel & Hospitality sector, and CallTek is well-positioned to expand their portfolio of services to Central and South American clients,” says Allied’s CEO Manuel Gordo.

“With Allied, we now have the scale and expertise to take on any size project and can offer our clients a blend of on-shore, near-shore, and off-shore delivery capabilities. We are excited about the opportunities ahead,” said Tony Espinoza, CEO of CallTek.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



Allied Global runs call centers in Guatemala, Honduras, the United States, and Canada in addition to the Philippines, where it first installed its office in 2013.