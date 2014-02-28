61% Americans Would Rather Accept Pay Cut than Go Back to Office: Survey

More than 61 % of American workers are ready to take a pay cut to maintain remote-working status, according to a survey conducted by Goodhire.

Far more interesting still, around 25% of respondents said they would quit their job if they are forced back to the office.

“A huge majority — 85% of Americans — believe that their colleagues and other employees around the nation prefer working remotely rather than working from the company office,” says Goodhire, which provides employee background check services to midsize firms.

In the survey, some workers said they were willing to take up to a 50% pay cut to avoid returning to the office.

Remote-working is not new in the United States. But a large majority of workers in the services sector started working remotely when the covid-19 pandemic broke out in early 2020.

The Goodhire survey confirms that Americans have fallen in love with remote-working and feel uncomfortable at the thought of going back to the office.

Considering the report, 85% of Americans prefer to apply for jobs that can be handled from their home.

Going forward, analysts say, companies that do not offer remote-working arrangements will have to offer an exorbitant salary to attract skilled and experienced talent.