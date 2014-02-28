A Tech Talent Crisis Inches Closer to Andean Trade Bloc

The Andean Community (CAN) -a trade bloc comprised of Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Bolivia- is likely to run short of 410,000 IT professionals by 2024.

The shortage will be much more severe if the digital industry grows faster, reported BNAmericas, citing Andean Community secretary general Jorge Hernando Pedraza. In Colombia alone, around 200,000 IT positions are likely to fall vacant over the next 3 years.

Pedraza urged governments to join hands with the private sector and academia to try to solve the issue as quickly as possible, underlining the importance of the ICT and digital ecosystem for economic growth in the region.

In a digital agenda approved in April this year, the Andean Community made it clear that it would focus on building a strong tech talent pool.

Promoting collaborative work platforms and drawing more female talent to the tech sector are among the plans the trade bloc wants to pursue in the year to come.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



The agenda proposes organizing workshops and boot camps on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), data science and blockchain. Higher education institutions have been encouraged to focus on programs related to digital transformation technologies, according to BNAmericas’ report.