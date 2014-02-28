Argentina Reopens Borders, Eliminates Mandatory Mask-wearing

A year and a half after the start of the pandemic, Argentina has partially reopened its borders, eliminating the mandatory use of masks.

The rising rate of vaccination and the decreasing number of COVID cases seem to have prompted the country to loosen the travel restrictions.

This means there will be no need to wear masks on the streets of Argentina from the first week of October onwards.

The South American country is still reporting an average of 2,000 cases a day, a figure 15 times slower than the peak reached between May and June this year.

“If the trend continues, we may see the end of the pandemic shortly,” reported local newspapers quoting new Chief of Staff, Juan Manzur.

President Alberto Fernandez is expected to issue a decree, lifting social distancing measures in hotels, cinema halls, and even football stadiums. “It is only a matter of weeks before we return to normalcy,” stated the official.

Argentina has now opened its land borders and is hoping to lift all restrictions on foreign visitors in the first week of November.

For now, fully vaccinated foreign residents can feel free to visit Argentina without any hurdles. Those who are not vaccinated, or partially vaccinated, will have to spend a week in isolation after their arrival in the country.