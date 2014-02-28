Atos Acquires Three IT Companies, Focuses on New Technology Services

French IT consultant Atos has acquired three digital services providers, with the company’s officials confirming that they were pursuing a plan to phase out legacy businesses and focus on high-yielding new technology services.

The companies Atos acquired include US-based cloud platform provider Nimbix, business intelligence and analytics provider Visual BI, and a Finnish product lifecycle management integrator, Ideal GRP.

Considering its statement, Atos is less likely to sell off its legacy businesses such as call centers and IT infrastructure services. Instead, it will look for partners to operate them.

The so-called “legacy businesses” account for around 20% of the group’s revenue. During the first half of this year, revenue from the legacy businesses declined, but new technology services units racked up profit.

Analysts predict that Nimbix could boost Atos’ revenue to a great extent. Dallas, Texas-based Nimbix gives engineers access to infrastructure and software needed to build AI and machine learning applications.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



With over US$12 billion in annual revenue and 100,000 employees, Atos is a large player in the global IT services industry. Its share price has been under pressure in recent months, particularly after it failed to acquire its American rival DXC Technology.