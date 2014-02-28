Austin Becomes Favorite For IT Workers Leaving Expensive Cities

Austin, the capital city of Texas, has turned out to be the most favorite for remote-working IT professionals looking to relocate within the United States.

An increasing number of workers in the Silicon Valley are moving to Austin, according to a study by LinkedIn.

“For every 10,000 LinkedIn members in Austin, Texas, 121 arrived in the last 12 months,” the report added. Most of them came from the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, and New York City.

North Port Sarasota, Florida, and Nashville, Tennessee, are the other favorite relocation destinations for the remote-workers in the country.

Considering the report, cities with expensive real estate and higher living costs are losing IT workers to their smaller rivals. San Francisco Bay Area saw more of its IT professionals moving to other cities.

According to a similar report from Upwork released in October 2020, migration of this kind is likely to increase fourfold in the United States.

In the report, Upwork’s chief economist Adam Ozimek said: “Remote work presents a potential solution for those seeking job opportunities that don’t want to pay the high housing costs of a major city.”

Meanwhile, the LinkedIn report mentions that hiring in the software and IT services industry has increased 62.3 percent year over year.