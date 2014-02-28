Bimbo Bolsters Costa Rican Shared Services Center

Bread maker Bimbo has expanded its shared services center in Costa Rica by adding 50 more professionals to its operations in the Central American country.

Established in 2015, the shared services center manages the company’s accounting (F&A), procurement, and HR functions in English-speaking markets, particularly the United States, Canada, and Britain.

The addition of new employees will take the company’s total headcount in the country to 220. “This is in addition to the 1,000+ associates in Costa Rica who bake, sell, and deliver its products across the country,” stated the company in a press release.

The Costa Rican center is going to “transform into a multifunctional center for North America,” says Jazmín Alvarado, Vice President of Bimbo Global Services in the country.

Easy availability of bilinguals and Costa Ricans’ expertise in financial processes were the major factors behind the company’s expansion, according to the bread maker.

This is “a reflection of Costa Rican human talent’s high potential and abilities,” claimed CINDE, the country’s investment promotion agency.

The Central American country is home to a large number of shared service centers of this kind. According to CINDE, knowledge-intensive services now account for 7.6% of the country’s GDP.