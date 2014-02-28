Bogota Receives $330 Million in US Investments

Colombian capital Bogota is turning out to be an epicenter for US investment, with the city receiving more than 14 projects worth US$330 million in the first four months of this year alone.

There are also a few BPOs, such as Sutherland Global and Auxis, among the investors, according to a local investment promotion agency Invest in Bogota.

Florida-based Auxis is gearing up to open a shared services center in the Colombian city, creating around 50 jobs over the next six months.

“Although some of these positions may be hired remotely, most of them will be based in the city of Bogota,” stated the agency in a blogpost.

Thanks largely to American firms, foreign investment in Bogota is expected to increase between 26% and 38% this year. The US investments alone have created more than 800 jobs in the city so far this year.

“Historically, the United States has been the country that contributes the most investment to the Bogota Region, with important projects that have also boosted the social development of the capital,” says Mauricio Romero, director at Invest in Bogota.

Between 2016 and 2020, Bogota received US$2.6 billion from American firms, which led to the creation of more than 18,000 jobs.