Bosch’s Guadalajara Workforce Reaches 1000 Employees

Bosch continued to tap into the Mexican tech talent pool, with the German industrial conglomerate revealing earlier this month that its workforce in Guadalajara had reached 1,000.

That’s a huge increase from the company’s entry to one of Mexico’s biggest cities in 2014. Back then, its offices hosted barely 14 employees.

“Jalisco brings together and attracts many software, mechanical, electromechanical and electronic development talents, and Bosch is ready to welcome them,” stated Roger Eleutheri, Bosch’s operational manager in Guadalajara, to the local press.

Bosch has focused its activities in Jalisco on software development and engineering services. The Guadalajara office is also a key driver of its “Connectory” program, under which it works with startups to create tech solutions for manufacturers like Samsung.

Over the past five years, Connectory has brought together more than 150 startups and 70 companies to advance the company’s other initiatives, such as Buscabot, which is designed to develop solutions for the auto sector, and Laboratoria, a program to train women in technology.

A prominent reference in Jalisco’s business ecosystem, Bosch has partnered with local universities (such as ITESM, ITESO, UDG and UAG) to equip students with the skills needed by technology companies.

The German firm employs around 17,000 people in 14 locations across Mexico, with the country accounting for US$2.7 billion of its annual revenue.

In early September, Bosch announced cumulative investments of about US$800 million to build manufacturing facilities in three major Mexican industrial hubs, including Querétaro, Aguascalientes and Nuevo León.