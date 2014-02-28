UKG Expands in Uruguay, Facing a Tough Hiring Landscape

American IT/BPO provider Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) began expanding its operations in Uruguay seven months after acquiring its rival Ascentis Corporation.

The Massachusetts-based company, whose annual revenue exceeded US$3 billion in 2021, aims to engage Uruguayan talent to develop new technology products for its global customers.

UKG hast yet state its recruitment goals in the South American country. Its headcount in Montevideo stands currently at 60, most of which worked for Ascentis.

Qualified IT professionals are in short supply in Uruguay. Recent reports reveal the country’s plan to attract technical talent from abroad.

“We are aware of the fact that there is a lack of talent, but we will train our employees before putting them to work,” company officials told the local press.

Established in April 2020 following the merger of Ultimate Software and Kronos Incorporated, UKG hopes to open a so called state-of-the-art R&D center in Uruguay.

The company operates a delivery center in Mexico City, in addition to four locations across North America, including Montreal and Atlanta.

With more than 15,000 employees, UKG makes most of its money from outsourced HR and payroll services. Its officials claim that some of its tech products are used by 70,000 companies worldwide.

Owned by California-based private equity firm Hellman & Friedman, UKG claims to have invested more than $500 million in research and development in 2021.