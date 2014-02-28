Brazil Lacks AI Talent, But Contact Centers Want Chatbots

Despite a shortage in IT professionals with expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), Brazilian contact centers are increasingly deploying AI-powered chatbots, according to a study by Information Services Group (ISG).

Analysts at the research firm have expressed surprise at the trend, adding that Brazilians are not interested in interacting with bots, either.

Brazilians love WhatsApp, and young citizens like chatting with customer care agents on social media.

WhatsApp is so hugely popular that many users often consider the messaging app a “complete omnichannel” solution, the report noted.

“While voice is still the preferred customer service channel, due to a high number of mobile phones in Brazil, it is quickly losing ground to texting,” said the report’s authors.

The research analysts have urged BPO providers to “invest in training and in empowering human agents” with behavioral tactics, instead of deploying chatbots. “Contact centers should allow humans and machines to work together seamlessly,” the report noted.

The call center industry has employed more than one million Brazilians, with local players, such as AeC and AlmavivA, dominating the market. However, in recent years, European operators, including Atento, Teleperformance, and Konecta, are posing greater competition.