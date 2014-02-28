Brazil’s Vikstar to Hire 1,000 Call Center Agents in Barretos

Brazilian BPO provider Vikstar has announced that it is looking to hire more than 1,000 call center agents in Barretos, a small town in the state of Sao Paulo.

“No agent needs to come to the office, they have to work from their home,” said the company’s officials in a videoconference that was broadcasted live on social networks.

Today, the company has employed 6,000 people across six delivery centers in the country, with analysts expecting the headcount to reach 8,000 by early next year.

Katarina Lima, Vikstar’s HR chief, said the company is “in a hurry” to recruit people and that it is hopeful of completing the hiring process by the first quarter of 2021.

“The goal is to immediately fill 250 vacancies,” Lima said, adding that all the new hires will be trained remotely. For many years, Vikstar has provided employees with numerous other benefits, such as meal vouchers, health insurance, and childcare assistance.

When asked why they chose Barretos, the officials said they were attracted by the city’s strong ICT infrastructure and the large population of graduates.

Founded in 2006, Vikstar provides sales and customer care services, with small and mid-sized Brazilian businesses being its main clients. When Brazil imposed travel restrictions in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Vikstar partnered with IBM and transitioned all its employees to a home-working environment in a matter of days.