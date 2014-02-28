US Names and Shames Central American Officials, Claiming Corruption

The United States unveiled a list of 60 government officials suspected of corruption and undermining of the democratic process in four Central American countries: El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua.

The list comprises nearly two dozen Nicaraguan prosecutors and judges, as well as top government officials, including the Press Secretary of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele.

The US will not seek their extradition, but visas will be denied to them.

The people of Central America deserve the opportunity to create a more democratic, prosperous, and safe region. Today, with the release of the 2022 list of those who undermine democracy or engage in corruption, we support those building a brighter future. https://t.co/SwPQTATQnn — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 20, 2022

US authorities claim that the officials listed are corrupt and that they have obstructed investigations into corruption cases, weakening the ability of governments in the region to respond to the needs of their citizens, which would have contributed to the flow of irregular migration into the US.

“The United States is committed to partnering with the people of Central America to strengthen democracy, improve rule of law and combat corruption,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Also among those named are two Guatemalan Supreme Court magistrates, who allegedly participated in a scheme designed to appoint corrupt actors to top courts in the country. Some prosecutors in Nicaragua are accused of having played a key role in jailing politicians who ran for the presidency in the general elections held in November 2021.

The list also names the legal advisor of President Nayib Bukele. It is alleged that he masterminded the removal of five Supreme Court magistrates and the attorney general in El Salvador.