News Briefs

Chinese Firm Beyondsoft Launches Nearshore Service from Costa Rica

Narayan Ammachchi
1 day ago
Chinese IT/BPO firm Beyondsoft Consulting has announced that it had begun providing nearshore managed services from Costa Rica.

The Beijing, China-based company has wrapped a deal with shared office space provider WeWork to accommodate its new employees.

Considering the company’s website, Beyondsoft began Costa Rican operations in June 2021 with around 60 employees.

The headcount would increase by 25% in 2022, stated CINDE, Costa Rica’s investment promotion agency in a press release.

“Having a team in this beautiful country enables us to offer our customers the best talent in the same time zone as the United States with excellent cost-effectiveness,” says Antonio Briceño Bonilla, Beyondsoft’s country manager in Costa Rica.

“Moreover, the political stability and social and environmental commitment for which it is recognized make this a promising space that adapts to our corporate values.”

With more than 20,000 employees, Beyondsoft runs delivery centers in more than half a dozen countries including the United States, Japan. India, Singapore, Spain, and Malaysia.

Although services account for 39% of Costa Rica’s export revenue, the sector has generated thousands of high-paying jobs for the country’s graduates.

“This has enabled our country to go from being a destination for knowledge-intensive service centers to a model for multifunctional services ranging from software development, IT support, among others” stated CINDE.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

Topics