CI&T Acquires Smaller Domestic Rival Dextra

Brazilian IT integrator CI&T has acquired the domestic software development firm Dextra in a move apparently aimed at boosting its talent pool.

CI&T has not disclosed how much it paid for the acquisition, but the company’s CEO Cesar Gon told BNAmericas that it could just be the beginning of a long string of acquisitions the company is planning.

Dextra has 1,200 IT professionals and claims to be a specialist in design methodologies, agile development, and data science. Among its clients include Alelo, Solvay, Serasa Experian, and McDonald’s.

It runs offices in Miami, in addition to the Brazilian cities of Sao Paulo, Campinas, Curitiba, Florianópolis, and Ponta Grossa.

CI&T seldom makes headlines for acquisitions. It is the company’s fourth acquisition in its 25 years of existence.

Gon told the news outlet that the company could follow in the footsteps of its domestic peer Stefanini and list shares on the Nasdaq.

CI&T has launched a hunt for more acquisition targets, with Gon saying that the company had set up a special unit for evaluating potential mergers.

“M&A can be a strategy to accelerate our global talent network,” Gon said.