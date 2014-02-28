CI&T Expands Its Footprints Further East Into Australia

Brazilian system integrator CI&T, one of a very few LatAm IT firms with a presence in large Eastern markets such as China, has now expanded its footprints to Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

This is the second major expansion for the Sao Paulo, Brazil-based digital transformation services provider after it received a minority investment from equity investor Advent International in 2019. Earlier this year, the company opened offices in London and Lisbon in addition to launching an innovation center in California.

CI&T’s ANZ headquarters is located in Brisbane, the capital and the most populated city in the Australian state of Queensland.

The expansion “offers our current clients coverage in much larger territories,” said Felipe Rubim, CI&T’s Vice President for ANZ. The Brazilian IT firm normally follows its clients to newer countries with the aim of staying closer to the customer. It similarly expanded its operations to China and Japan.

The IT provider says it is bringing its “unique approach to lean culture and experience to the region”, adding that organizational culture is emerging as one of the biggest precursors to digital excellence worldwide.

CI&T – which counts Cola-Cola, Investco, Google, Charles Schwab, iHeartMedia, Kohl’s, and Konica Minolta among its clients – was founded in 1995 by César Gon and Bruno Guiçardi. It has employed more than 2,500 employees across the world.

In 2010, it began developing digital studios (formerly mobile studio), a special unit branded to address mobility.

“Digital transformation is an unavoidable journey, it could mean the difference between future company success or fallout,” said Cesar Gon “Australians and New Zealanders have always been forward-thinking in the world of innovation and we look forward to bringing our years of expertise to the ANZ region.”