With LatAm Demand for Cloud Rising, Oracle Hunts for Tech Professionals

American software firm Oracle Corp is reportedly gearing up to add as many as 500 professionals to its operations in Latin America.

The news comes barely a month after the Austin, Texas-based company reshuffled its top management team in the region.

Oracle has been present in Latin America for more than 30 years, with its clients including the likes of Grupo Bimbo, GNP Seguros, McDonald’s (Arcos Dorados), Dorinka (Walmart), Arcor, Televisa, TV Globo, Solistica, Consultatio and Smartfit.

The expansion comes on the back of rising demand for cloud services in the region. Over the past two years, Oracle has built three data centers in the region with an apparent aim to sell its cloud computing services, which account for a bulk of its revenue.

One of its data centers is under construction in Central Mexican city of Queretaro. Elsewhere in the region, it already has three cloud regions: two in Brazil and one in Chile.

“We are experiencing a true revolution in Oracle Latin America, a revolution that has to do with the direction the market is taking and what our customers are needing,” said Adrián Durán, a senior vice president at Oracle America.

Duran was recently promoted to take charge of the company’s application development services. Meanwhile, Rodrigo Galvão, who had been in charge of the company in Brazil for four years, took over as the senior vice president for Tech Cloud in the company.