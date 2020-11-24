Conference Highlights on Outlook for Colombia’s Orange Economy

Colombia is organizing a virtual conference to showcase how technology and innovation have jumpstarted its economic growth in recent months.

The two-day event, starting on December 2, features a series of expert speakers who will share remarks on the momentum the “Orange Economy” (describing technology and creative services) has generated in Colombia during recent years.

Colombian President Iván Duque Márquez and Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez will also address investors in the final session of the event.

Nearshore Americas is also among the co-sponsors, and its Managing Director Kirk Laughlin will participate in a panel discussion on e-commerce.

At the event, various government officials will explain how government policies will support economic reactivation. More than anything else, the conference will highlight Colombian startups that are driving change within specific sectors of the economy and society.

The event will offer a platform to discuss and resolve the challenges investors are facing in the country and also to learn about the factors contributing to the success of certain businesses.

In the past two months, several technology-enabled service providers have expanded their operations in Colombia. Global BPO giant Teleperformance, for example, has revealed plans to hire 10,000 work-at-home agents in the country.

Spanish BPO provider Alorica is launching a delivery center in Cali. Another Spanish call center firm GSS Grupo Covisian is also adding hundreds of people to its operations in the country. Latin America’s fintech unicorn Nubank has also planted its flag in Colombia.

Argentinian BPO from Apex America set aside US$10 million for expanding its footprints in the Andean country.