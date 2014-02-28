Comdata Takes Full Control of LatAm BPO Provider Digitex

Italian BPO firm Comdata Group has taken full control of Latin American contact center firm Digitex Servicios by purchasing the remaining 49% stake from Bogota-based investment company Fundación Grupo Social.

Although embroiled in a series of disputes with labor unions in Colombia, Digitex has remained the major revenue generator for Comdata since it bought a controlling stake in the company in 2016.

Founded in 1989, Digitex has extensive operations across the region, with delivery centers in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Peru, and Chile, in addition to Colombia.

By the time Comdata picked up stakes, Digitex’s annual revenue stood at around US$200 million. There are no reports about its recent earnings.

‘”We are pleased to have completed this critical operation for us. We are now ready to meet the challenges of the future, supporting companies operating in financial and insurance services,” said Juan Pablo Ruiz Hernandez, General Director of Comdata in Colombia.

As Hernandez confirms, companies in banking, insurance, and other financial services have been the main clients for Digitex in Colombia.

Across Latin America, Comdata runs as many as 27 delivery centers, with nearly half of them located in Colombia.

“This acquisition is a natural way forward for Digitex Servicios and Comdata,” says the Italian firm’s M&A Director Antonio Salvo.

Until last month, Digitex operations hampered considerably as its employees went on a strike in response to the employer’s decision to lay off 450 staff in the country. The labor unions went quiet after it withdrew the decision.