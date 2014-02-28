Concentrix to Hire 1,000 People in El Salvador

Concentrix will add more than 1,000 people to its operations in El Salvador by the end of July, with the call center giant claiming that it had acquired several new clients in the past year amidst the pandemic.

“It is a great opportunity for local residents with excellent proficiency in the English language,” stated the company, according to a local news outlet ElSalvador.

The announcement comes three months after news emerged that Concentrix would expand operations in Honduras with the addition of 400 employees.

Earlier in March this year, the customer service provider also promised that it would pay the cost of vaccination for all its employees across Latin America.

“We are committed t vaccinating all our personnel in Latin America, and we are waiting for the governments in the region to make vaccines available to private companies” stated the company’s Vice President Daniel Chavira, according to Spanish news outlet LA Tribuna.

Concentrix has made a similar promise to its staff in the Philippines as well.

Fremont, Calif-based Concentrix grew into a BPO giant in 2018 when it was merged with Convergys. Today, it is not clear how many people are working for the company in the Central American country. At the time of the merger, Convergys’ headcount in El Salvador stood at around 3,000.