Concentrix to Expand Operations in Costa Rica with 1,300 More Staff

BPO giant Concentrix is expanding operations in Costa Rica by adding around 1,300 people to its call centers across the country.

“Concentrix… gives you more than a job!, come and be part of a team” declared Juan Pablo Guzmán, Country Manager for Concentrix in Costa Rica. The Fremont, California-based BPO provider claims to be serving 24 Fortune 500 firms in the Central American country.

Concentrix arrived in Costa Rica in 2009 with an equity investment in Occidental Business Services, a local company that provided customer services primarily in Spanish. In 2018, it grew into a call center behemoth, because during this year it was merged with Convergys.

The merger added three call centers to its Costa Rican operations. Today, Concentrix has five delivery centers (three facilities in San José and two in Heredia) and more than 4,500 staff in the Central American country.

It provides a wide range of BPO services, including omnichannel customer experience management, marketing optimization, digital, consulting, analytics, and back-office solutions in various languages.