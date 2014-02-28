Costa Rica to Tweak Laws For Attracting Digital Nomads

Costa Rica is set to tweak its immigration laws in order to attract digital nomads, particularly the well-paid remote workers looking to work from a scenic and peaceful country, away from the hustle and bustle of North American cities.

The government has reportedly tabled a legislative bill titled “Law to Attract International Workers and Remote Service Providers”, seeking approval from the elected representatives.

Costa Rica is apparently taking a cue from Caribbean countries, such as Bermuda and Barbados, which have already rolled out red carpet welcome to digital nomads.

The government is hopeful that each digital nomad will spend at least US$24,000 in a six-month period in the country.

The digital nomads wanting to work from the Central American country should have been earning more than US$3,000 a month. Those coming with a family need to be earning $1,000 more, in addition to a health insurance cover.

According to The Costa Rica News, the legislative bill is most likely to get approval, citing that 19 legislators had already endorsed the move.

“They work from Costa Rica for companies in New York or Toronto, they receive their income abroad, but they spend it here, renting accommodation and vehicles, consuming in restaurants, shopping in stores and walking,” reported the news outlet, quoting the lawmaker Carlos Ricardo Benavides.

With its strong ICT infrastructure, relaxed lifestyle, and scenic landscape, Costa Rica is ideally placed to attract the so-called digital nomads, according to analysts.