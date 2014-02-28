Nearshore Americas
cybersecurity White House
News Briefs

Half a Million Cybersecurity Jobs Vacant in US: White House

Narayan Ammachchi
1 day ago
As many as half a million cybersecurity jobs are lying vacant across the United States, the White House has revealed, urging businesses and government agencies to prioritize cybersecurity.

“Cyberattacks .. affect businesses of all sizes ….., towns and cities,” said the White House in a statement, as President Joe Biden held a meeting with the country’s technology leaders in his bid to figure out a solution for the rising wave of cyber incidents.

At the meeting, Amazon Web Services (AWS) agreed to make available to the public at no cost the security awareness training it offers to its employees, while IBM, Google, and Microsoft, committed to spending billions of dollars on training Americans in cybersecurity skills.

Microsoft has set aside $20 billion for delivering advanced security solutions, besides agreeing to make available $150 million in technical services to help federal agencies upgrade their security protections.

American nonprofit code.org announced that it will train three million people in cybersecurity over the next 3 years.

The University of Texas System and Whatcom Community College also made similar commitments to help the government deal with the cybersecurity crisis.

The meeting comes on the back of several high-profile cyberattacks, including on government contractors such as Solarwinds and oil pipeline Colonial Pipeline.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

