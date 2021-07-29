Nearshore Americas
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

Expensive Data and Cellphones Hamper Internet Access in Latin America: WEF

Narayan Ammachchi
2 hours ago
Add comment

The high cost of data and expensive cell phone devices are hampering internet access across Latin America, according to the World Economic Forum.

A measly 1GB data plan costs 2.7% of monthly income for millions of households. Phone devices are equally expensive. A basic smartphone accounts for 4% – 12% of average household income in much of the region.

The high cost for basic devices has kept millions of people away from the World Wide Web. While 87% of the population lives within range of a 4G signal, actual usage and penetration remains at 37%.

Today, less than 50% of LAC’s population has fixed broadband connectivity, the most reliable internet infrastructure in the world.

A strong broadband infrastructure holds the key to giving people with easy access to financial and healthcare services, the organization told the regional governments.

Almost half of the region’s adult population is unbanked, and nearly 170 million students are struggling to learn following the closure of schools because of the pandemic.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

Currently, almost 71% of countries in the region have experienced disruptions to the delivery of care because of weaker internet access, the report noted.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Mexico IMF

IMF Raises Mexico’s GDP Growth to 6.3%

Mexico’s economy is rebounding faster than expected, largely due to the expanding tertiary activities and the economic reopening in neighboring United States. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated thatRead more

Itel Emerge BPO

Itel Acquires Guyanese Rival Emerge BPO

Jamaican call center firm Itel has acquired its Guyanese rival Emerge BPO, adding more than 700 employees to its global workforce in addition to winning access to some deep-pocketed US clients. Founded in 2008, EmergeRead more

Nearshore Forum

Building CX Post-Covid
Brad Cleveland, customer experience expert and author, explains why CX is more important than ever in the post-Covid-19 landscape.

Topics