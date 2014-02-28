DXC Technology Promotes Former Accenture Executives to Key Positions

DXC Technology has continued to stack its team with former Accenture executives, with CEO Mike Salvino claiming that the company is on a “transformation” journey.

Jim Brady and David Swift, who both previously worked for Accenture, will jointly lead DXC’s operations in the Americas. Swift joined DXC late last year, while Brady came on board two months ago.

Tom Pettit, another of Salvino’s former colleagues at Accenture, has been told to oversee the company’s European unit. This comes barely months after Salvino named Nachiket Sukhtankar and Ken Corless, both former Accenture executives, to key positions in the company.

Salvino became the CEO of DXC in September last year after spending more than two decades at Accenture.

“I am very pleased with the leadership team that we have been able to create to drive the ‘new DXC’,” Salvino said in a statement. “We have attracted some outstanding industry talent which combined with the existing leaders, have created a leadership team that has a strong track record of delivering for customers and people.”

Even Shari Wenker, who was named the head of DXC’s marketing and communications unit last week, spent more than two decades at Accenture.

DXC Technology was born in 2017 following the merger of Computer Science Corp. and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The Tysons, Va-based IT services provider has more than 130,000 employees worldwide.