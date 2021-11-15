El Salvador’s Applaudo Launches Hunt for 1,500 Software Developers

El Salvador’s home-grown IT services firm Applaudo Studios is reportedly set to hire as many as 1,500 software developers in the Central American country, as it is expanding operations to cope with the growing business volume.

Founded in 2013 by Darwin Romero and José Giammattei, the IT firm has attributed the business expansion to the new contracts it wrapped up in recent months.

Applaudo’s revenue has grown more than 150% so far this year compared to the same period in 2020, according to a local Spanish publication El Mundo.

However, the new hires will have to wait on the sidelines until the company inaugurates its second office currently under construction in San Salvador.

The new delivery center will have space enough to accommodate more than 1,500 software developers, the news outlet added.

Applaudo is a pioneer when it comes to the exportation of software services in El Salvador. A large part of its revenue derives from the mobile apps that it builds for its clients.

Although Applaudo has offices in as many as 16 countries across Latin America, in addition to the US, its total headcount does not yet exceed 650.

According to the report, the company will hire around 100 new employees by the end of the year.

“We plan to close this 2021 with 800 employees,” Applaudo co-founder José Giammattei is quoted as saying in El Mundo.