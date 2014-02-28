Nearshore Americas
empathy
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

Empathy Holds the Key to Building an Innovative Workforce: Google Evangelist

Narayan Ammachchi
3 hours ago
Add comment

Empathy is now one of the important skillsets in the business world. Empathetic executives often end up developing an innovative workforce, according to Google’s Chief Innovation Evangelist Frederik G. Pferdt.

Speaking at a virtual forum recently, he said it is important for every business leader to understand the mind of his subordinates.

“Empathy…. helps you understand what your employees need and what your immediate team actually needs right now, putting yourself into their situation, to really understand how they really think and feel, helps you come up with better solutions for your employees,”  Business World reported Pferdt as saying.

Empathy improves the relationship between a boss and his subordinates, injecting a sense of enthusiasm in the entire workforce.

“After all, you need trust and collaboration to establish a culture of innovation” Pferdt pointed out.

Conducting rituals is also a powerful tool to build a sense of belonging and cohesion, he added.

Being innovative is inevitable in this pandemic era. Some companies and individuals are becoming innovative in order to survive the crisis.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

Empathy will come to your aid when you try turning a challenge into an opportunity, he added.

A study by Business Solver concluded that 83% of young workers choose empathetic employers over the ones who pay a higher salary.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Globallogic hitachi

Hitachi Acquires GlobalLogic for $9.6 Billion

Digital engineering services provider GlobalLogic, which runs offices in nearshore locations including Argentina, has been acquired by Japanese industrial conglomerate Hitachi for US$9.6 billion. San Jose, Calif-basedRead more

Jamaica immunity

Jamaica Moves Quickly to Achieve Herd Immunity

Jamaica will likely achieve herd immunity sooner than expected, as the Caribbean country is slated to secure 121,000 doses of COVID vaccines by the second week of April. Jamaica is receiving 75,000 doses of AstrazenecaRead more

Topics