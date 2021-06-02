Employees Demand for Flexible Working Hours Along with Remote-Working

Remote-working looks set to stay forever, with an increasing number of American companies getting ready to offer flexible work options in order to pick up the best talent.

In a survey conducted by Citrix, more than 65% of HR directors said they were ready to offer flexibility in both work hours and location.

On the other hand, 76% of workers said they were even ready to take a pay cut in exchange for a flexible job, adding that they will prioritize lifestyle (family and personal interests) over proximity to work.

“In this new working world, the organizations that prosper will be those that deliver learning and development (L&D) opportunities for employees, foster a culture of diversity and inclusion, and provide the tools that enable people to do their best work, on their terms,” the report concluded.

Interestingly, both the employees and HR managers are favoring the idea of developing a diverse workforce, pointing to the ever-changing roles and skills in the job market.

Therefore in the years to come, there will be more part-time, contract, and gig workers in a company’s workforce.

As part of the study, Citrix contacted 2,000 knowledge workers and 500 HR directors in large, established corporations and mid-market businesses with at least 500 employees based in the United States.