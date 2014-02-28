Equifax Bolsters its Costa Rica Operations with 100 More Professionals

Data Analytics services provider Equifax is set to expand its shared services center in Costa Rica with an addition of around 100 customer service agents.

Established in 2016 in the Heredia Free Zone, the shared services center serves as a back-office, providing services in areas such as cybersecurity, finance and accounting, IT, and customer service.

Equifax set up operations in the Central American country in 1995 and employs around 1,300 people.

“During the past 18 months Equifax has been implementing the largest technology transformation in the company’s history; we have rolled out global platforms aimed at providing a superior service for our customers globally,” said Jairo Quiros, a senior Vice President at Equifax.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company has been treading carefully since September 2017, when reports emerged that cybercriminals had broken into its systems and stolen a large amount of sensitive data.

The breach kicked up a storm in the company, leading to the exit of several high-profile executives. Two years after the breach, Equifax strengthened the Costa Rican shared services center by adding 200 workers. This is the company’s third expansion.

“The ability of Costa Rica’s local talent to adopt and implement leading technologies, their multilingualism and customer service orientation positions the country as a strategic source of talent,” Quiros added.