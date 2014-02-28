Everynet Rolls Out IoT Network in Puerto Rico

Dutch network operator Everynet has rolled out an internet-of-things (IoT) network in Puerto Rico, widening opportunities for enterprises across the island to harness the power of data.

The IoT network collects data that businesses can analyze to improve their operations and also to know maintenance requirements. IoT brings visibility into the supply chain. The technology, for example, allows logistics services providers to keep track of their goods en route to their destination.

“The data network is greatly beneficial to medical device makers, manufacturers, and logistic services providers,” stated Invest Puerto Rico, the island’s investment promotion agency that partnered with the Dutch firm for building the network.

Everynet is a Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technology provider. LPWAN is a kind of wireless connectivity designed for sensors and IoT devices, which not only costs less but also consumes less power.

“The technology is particularly suitable for smart metering applications in the utility industry, as well as for smart city and smart building management,” says Everynet.

IoT devices help utilities manage consumption efficiently and collect data on water leaks.