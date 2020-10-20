Faced with Technical Issues, Many Remote Workers are Suffering in Silence: Survey

Many remotely-working IT employees in the United States are “suffering in silence” having been unable to deal with the technical issues they face while working from home, according to a survey by networking-related software provider NetMotion.

Considering the report, several IT firms have not yet gained visibility into the operations of their remote-employees, although months have gone by after they transitioned their workforce to a home environment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NetMotion claims to have surveyed 500 IT professionals in managerial, director, and C-suite positions in the United States and Britain, with respondents quizzed about their experiences of remote-working.

The inability of technical teams to diagnose the root causes of problems has created what the software firm calls a “burgeoning IT-employee divide“.

Most often, IT workers do not report technical issues at all, and even the technical teams were unable to remotely diagnose the issues in one-third of cases. Many IT workers, on the other hand, say they were not satisfied with the way the issues were resolved.

“After all, how can IT be expected to remediate important issues – whether those be related to the network, the device, the operating system, or even security – if they have no way to ascertain either the issue or its root cause?” the authors of the report commented.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



One in six organizations surveyed were not monitoring the remote worker experience at all. According to the company’s estimation, more than 120 million workers are operating remotely in the US and UK combined.