FLOW to Provide Tech Training to Jamaican Teachers

Caribbean telecom firm FLOW has agreed to train as many as 1,500 Jamaican teachers in digital technology so they can teach their students online during this COVID-19 era.

“The pandemic has affected us in so many ways, and one of the biggest challenges is that over 120,000 students are not participating in an educational program,” said Stephen Price, chairman of the FLOW Foundation.

Jamaica closed most of its schools in early 2020 as the pandemic began to wreak havoc. Soon, some schools started teaching their students online, but many others could not, as teachers there were not fully equipped with digital skills.

The telecom firm says it will invest money in equipping these teachers with digital skills. The training program will “quickly bridge the learning loss” in the country, Price added.

“It is about being equipped with the tools and skills for the new post covid classroom,” said Ricardo Allen, president and CEO, One-on-One Educational Services.

The initiative, according to Jamaica Observer, also includes providing free high-speed internet service to more than 220 schools across the island, as well as partnering with other civic organizations for donating computing devices.