Genpact Acquires Enquero for Advanced Data Analytics

Professional services provider Genpact has purchased a Silicon Valley-based data analytics firm Enquero, saying the acquisition would boost its digital transformation service offerings.

Neither company has disclosed financial details of the deal, nor is there any information as to how many data scientists are working for the American firm.

“Today’s announcement increases the scale and depth of our data and analytics teams and further enhances our capabilities to accelerate the digital transformation journeys of our clients,” said the company’s CEO Tyagarajan, also known as Tiger Tyagarajan.

The Milpitas, Calif-based company claims to be leveraging the power of “hyper-automation, advanced analytics, and digital engineering” to help entrepreneurs gain a deeper insight into their operations.

With more than 600 employees, it runs delivery centers in four countries including India, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Enquero was founded barely six years ago by an Indian American Arvinder Pal Singh, who is still serving as its CEO. Even after the closing of the deal, Enquero will serve as a standalone business, with Singh continuing to remain at the helm.

Although listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Genpact is an Indian firm, with Indians making up a majority of its global workforce.