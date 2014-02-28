Globant Acquires Spanish Consultant Bluecap for Gaining Access to Banking Clients

Argentinean IT firm Globant has wrapped up a deal to acquire Bluecap, a Spain-based analytics services provider specialized in developing new business models for banks and financial asset managers.

The acquisition opens the door for new business opportunities for Globant in Latin America, because Bluecap’s clients, such as Santander, have extensive operations in the region.

With around 160 consultants, Bluecap runs offices in the Spanish cities of Madrid and Barcelona. Among its top clients include Santander, Caixabank, and Sabadell. It leverages its expertise in data analytics for advising banks on new products and services.

“At Bluecap, we design new business models and strategies for tomorrow’s banks, drawing on our advanced analytical skills while helping to integrate new services offered by the most innovative fintech firms,” said Maite Barrera, CEO of Bluecap.

Even after closing the deal, Bluecap will continue to operate under its own banner and image, but its founder Maite Barrera will join the group’s global executive team.

“Bluecap’s consulting and analytical expertise will be key to keep transforming organizations leveraging our strong focus on digital trends, AI, and data analytics,” said Martín Migoya, Globant’s CEO and co-founder, in a statement.