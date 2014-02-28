Globant Acquires Spanish Digital Agency Habitant

Globant has acquired Spanish digital marketing consultancy Habitant, gaining access to wide-ranging clients in the Spanish-speaking market.

The Argentinean software firm has not disclosed as to how much it paid for Habitant, which is said to be specialized in digital marketing strategy and media, MadTech, and digital sales.

More than anything else, Habitant can significantly bolster Globant’s capabilities in designing digital products, one of the high revenue-generating services in the digital market.

Habitant was the right bet for Globant at a time the demand for digital transformation services is growing like never before, say analysts.

“Organizations are challenged to reinvent themselves, to find new ways to reach their audiences and create engaging experiences,” said Martin Migoya, CEO of Globant.

“Habitant’s work integrating disciplines such as digital marketing, technology, design, creativity, innovation, and data is a great complement…”

Habitant has employed around 100 consultant and runs delivery centers in Madrid, Barcelona, and Logrono. Among its clients include Iberdrola, Virgin Telco, Estrella Galicia, La Liga, Grupo Mutua Madrileña, Juegos ONCE, Shop Disney and La Caixa.

“Habitant’s bet on the integration of disciplines is essential in its approach to today’s digital marketing and business needs, being a key complement in the vision of preparing organizations for the future,” said Pepe Chamorro, Co-Founder, and CEO of Habitant.