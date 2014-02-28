Globant Expands Operations to Singapore

Argentinean IT consultant Globant has claimed to have expanded its footprints to Singapore, a city-state, and Asia’s burgeoning business hub.

Globant has given no details as to how many people it will hire in Singapore. Therefore, it is not clear whether it is establishing a mere marketing office or a delivery center equipped with a development team.

This is the company’s second major expansion in Asia five years after it entered India, where it runs delivery centers in Pune and Bangalore.

“The high density of corporate headquarters, centers of excellence, research centers, and a vibrant startup ecosystem creates a thrilling environment,” Globant said about Singapore in a blogpost.

The plan to expand operations to Singapore was revealed last month when the company held a call with investors following the unveiling of its quarterly results.

The expansion, according to the company’s CEO Martin Migoya, will be overseen by Federico Pienovi. The company is planning to extend its footprints to Germany, France, and Switzerland, too.

Globant’s shares are rising in value relentlessly over the past few years, as its financial results are beating market expectation quarter after quarter. Its share price rose more than 40% in the first six months of the year, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.