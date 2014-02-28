GM to Hire 3,000 Tech Workers, as it Hopes to Bring Software Development In-house

U.S. auto giant General Motors (GM) has announced plans to hire 3,000 software professionals as it hopes to develop technology solutions on its own instead of outsourcing.

Among its plans include developing virtual product testing and software-as-a-service. The engineers it is looking for are needed to process expertise in at least one of the software platforms, including Java, Android, and iOS. Interestingly, one-third of these new hires will work from home.

The new technology solutions it adopted in recent years not only helped it cut costs but also speed up the product timelines, the automaker stated in a press release.

The company officials say they are looking to bring new innovation to the market and improve customer experience. In other words, the auto giant hopes to invest in software applications like “OnStar Guardian”, which allows customers to access safety services from a phone whether they are at home or out walking.

Hiring high skilled technology workers is not an easy task in the United States today, partly because the country is experiencing a shortage in tech talent, and there is a soaring demand for digital workers as everyone is embracing technology to remain innovative and agile amid the economic chaos brought on by the COVID-19.

GM has also partnered with a few nonprofit organizations to promote STEM education in the United States.