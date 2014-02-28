Nearshore Americas
Uruguay data center
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

Google Buys Land in Uruguay for its Second LatAm Data Center

Narayan Ammachchi
1 day ago
Add comment

Google has acquired 30 hectares of land at a duty-free tax zone in Canelones, Uruguay to build a data center.

This will be the Silicon Valley firm’s second data center in Latin America, with the first one located in Santiago, Chile.

The search engine giant has confirmed that it bought the land through its local subsidiary Eleanor Applications SRL, without disclosing how much it paid for the property.

A local news outlet, El Observador, reported that Google might have paid US$818,000 for the plot. The Spanish publication went on to say the Silicon Valley firm would invest US$100 million in the country.

Google thought about building a data center in Uruguay in 2013, but it changed its mind and chose Chile instead. It once again initiated talks with the Uruguayan government following its deal with local telecom firm Antel to build a submarine cable system (Tannat) that linked Uruguay with Brazil, Argentina, and the US state of Florida.

Active since 2018, the cable system has landing points in Uruguay’s Maldonado, which is barely 146 km from Canelones. The cable system makes it easier for Google to optimize latency and availability.

Uruguay is free of gang violence and is known for political stability and a friendly business environment. Moreover, the country has relatively low tax rates compared to many of its neighbors.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

Data centers of this kind help Google build capacity for its research activities in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

IFC Kandeo

IFC Prepares Kandeo to Finance MMEs in Colombia and Peru

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has invested US$20 million in regional debt fund Kandeo 3D, asking it to lend loans to underserved mid-market enterprises (MME) in Colombia, Mexico, and Peru. The objective isRead more

flexible work

Remote Employees Want More Flexible Working Hours

Remote-working looks set to stay forever, with an increasing number of American companies getting ready to offer flexible work options in order to pick up the best talent. In a survey conducted by Citrix, more than 65%Read more

TCS Europe

TCS Launches Research Center in Amsterdam

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has unveiled a co-innovation and advanced research center in Amsterdam, saying it will offer a stage for clients and local startups to innovate and grow. The center will create a uniqueRead more

Topics