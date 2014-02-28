Guyana Liberalizes Telecom Sector, Ending GTT’s Decade-long Monopoly

Guyana has liberalized its telecom sector this week, ending three decades of the monopoly enjoyed by the GTT.

The liberalization will stoke competition in the sector, improve the quality of the service and, moreover, lower the telecom prices substantially, stated the country’s Prime Minister Mark Phillips in a statement.

The law related to the liberalization was passed by the country’s parliament in 2016 itself. However, the previous coalition government did not enforce the law at all.

The People’s Progressive Party, which formed the government two months ago, had promised to liberalize the telecom sector on the campaign trail.

The GTT, previously known as the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company, is owned by US-based Atlantic Tele-network (ATN).

GTT competes with Digicel in the wireless sector but is the only carrier when it comes to fixed-line service.

Due to the monopoly, fixed-line service has remained slow and expensive in Guyana. Moreover, very few Guyanese have signed up for fixed-line broadband service.

With the monopoly broken up, Digicel will soon seek a license to launch fixed-line service, as it is already armed with submarine cables connecting the country with the outside world.

The new government is hoping to build ICT hubs in remote areas across the country as part of providing e-government services.