IATA Expresses Concern at Rising Airfares in Latin America

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has urged Latin American governments to change their attitudes toward the aviation industry, warning that the rising airfare could make air travel unaffordable for many people in the region.

The governments in the region should modernize their infrastructure and stop imposing hefty taxes on the aviation sector, insisted IATA regional Vice President Peter Cerda in a recent briefing.

Some governments in the region see air travel as a “cash cow”, he said. The increased taxes and the COVID-related testing and restrictions are pushing airfares higher and higher.

“The industry has lost money [in the past years] and not been competitive because governments have continued to impose barriers,” reported Flightglobal.com quoting Mr. Cerda.

Around 33% of LatAm countries still have some kind of quarantine measures in place. Mexico is the only country in the region that did not restrict air travel. Some countries, including Trinidad and Tobago, have not opened their borders fully.

Prior to the pandemic, the aviation industry contributed US$167 billion to the region’s GDP, in addition to supporting more than 7 million jobs. Now, this figure has been reduced by a staggering US$77 billion, according to the IATA’s recent statement.

Since the pandemic hit the region, two major airlines have filed for bankruptcy protection, with one carrier ceasing operations altogether. Unlike the United States, many countries in the region have refused to bail out their airlines.