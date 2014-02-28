Ibex to Expand Operations in Nicaragua with a New Contact Center

Outsourced customer care services provider Ibex is set to launch its second delivery center in Managua, Nicaragua, promising to generate 800 new jobs.

The Washington DC-based BPO provider says the new site will be up and running by the end of this month.

With 50,000 square feet of floor space, the new contact center will have more than 500 seats for agents and facilities to train new employees.

Ibex expanded to Nicaragua in 2017 with a delivery center in Managua. The company has since been expanding its operations continuously in the country.

The new delivery center is likely to increase the company’s headcount to around 1,500 in the Central American country.

“The cultural alignment to the US, the bi-lingual language capabilities, and the highly educated workforce continue to reinforce our decision to expand in this region,” stated Bob Dechant, CEO of Ibex.

The news comes two months after Ibex’s parent firm began the process of listing its shares on the Nasdaq.

Interestingly, Ibex’s profit is also soaring, despite the economic turmoil brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its revenue jumped 10%, to US$405 million, in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:



Ibex runs call centers for some of the world’s largest telecoms, consumer electronics, and financial services companies, and employs over 19,000 staff in 26 locations across the world.