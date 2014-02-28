Ibex Gears up to Launch a Call Center in the Little Known Jamaican Town of Ocho Rios

American BPO provider Ibex has begun building a contact center in Ocho Rios, a Jamaican resort town popular with foreign tourists.

This is the fourth Jamaican delivery center for the Washington DC-based BPO, with the other three located in Kingston, Portmore, and Montego Bay.

For Ibex CEO, Bob Dechant, Ocho Rios was a kind of love-at-first-sight. He was at the town last year for an office party hosted by his colleagues. “We knew immediately that this amazing city would become part of the Ibex family,” Dechant said in a statement.

Ibex arrived in Jamaica in 2016 and has added a new site every year since then. “With the addition of this location, we will have over 5,000 employees in Jamaica in just 4 short years, and we are not stopping here.”

Ibex built up its base in Jamaica in 2016 with the launch of a delivery center in Portmore. A year later, it established another call center in Downtown Kingston. Considering the company’s statement, nearly a quarter of its global workforce is based in the Caribbean country. Ibex has its largest operations in the Philippines, where it has employed nearly 10,000 people.

To begin with, Ibex will staff the center with around 400 employees but will expand the headcount to 500 by the end of this year.

Although English is the first language in Jamaica, finding and hiring 500 call center agents may not be an easy task for Ibex in Ocho Rios, because the resort town is home to less than 20,000 people.

However, it is served by two airports, namely Donald Sangster International Airport and Ian Fleming International Airport.