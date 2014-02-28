Nearshore Americas
Ibex Honduras
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailLinkedIn
News Briefs

Ibex Arrives in Honduras, With Plans to Hire 2,000 Agents

Narayan Ammachchi
3 hours ago
Add comment

Outsourced customer services provider Ibex Global has begun constructing a contact center in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras, with plans to hire 2,000 people in the Central American country over the next two years.

The Washington DC-based BPO provider said the new contact center will be up and running in November this year.

Ibex has teamed up with Groupo Karim’s, a local real estate firm whose Altia business complex in San Pedro Sula is home to a dozen of foreign call centers in the country.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome ibex, an established leader in the BPO industry, to Honduras,” said Yusuf Amandi, CEO, Grupo Karim’s.

At first, Ibex will hire around 400 people for the contact center but will increase the headcount as the months go by.

The BPO, which generated US$392 million in revenue for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, is offering a reasonably high salary to its staff in the Central American country.

“Total annual salaries for new employees operating the center are expected to be approximately US$3 million during the first twelve months,” reads the company’s statement.

With more than 27,000 employees across 32 delivery centers in countries including Jamaica, the Philippines, Nicaragua, Pakistan, and Senegal, Ibex is one of the fastest-growing BPO firms in the Americas.

Sign up for our Nearshore Americas newsletter:

“In two short years, we have seen our nearshore and offshore capacity grow by 125 percent. This has helped position ibex as a leader of BPO and CX services across both Nicaragua and Jamaica,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of Ibex.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Nearshore Forum

Hybrid Model Risks
Linda Tuck Chapman, CEO at Third Party Risk Institute, explains the risks that the return to office could expose.

Topics