Ibex Launches Yet Another Call Center in Jamaica’s Portmore

BPO provider Ibex has launched yet another contact center in the Jamaican coastal town of Portmore, promising to add 1,200 new employees to its bulging workforce in the Caribbean country.

Located in the Gtech office park, the new office will almost double the company’s headcount in Portmore, where it set up its first Jamaican call center five years ago.

The Washington DC-based firm arrived in Jamaica in 2016 and has since established one new call center every year in the country.

“I could not be prouder of the addition of this site as it is the fifth site ibex has opened in Jamaica in just five years,” said Bob Dechant, CEO of Ibex, in a statement.

“We have found Jamaica to be an amazing market for new economy clients that have digitally native customers.”

Ibex seems to have the second-largest operations in Jamaica, because nearly a quarter of its global workforce is currently based in the Caribbean country.

The Company has already employed more than 6,000 people in the country, with its other call center located in Ocho Rios and Kingston.

Jamaica’s proximity to the United States, the easy availability of English-speaking talent, and the government’s generous support are the three major factors driving the BPO industry, Dechant said in his previous statements.

“The ibex Gtech center will deploy our ibex Campus Model, based on a university-style layout with sites within less than one square mile. The result of this purpose-built model for BPO has improved efficiencies and site services for employees,” said Jaime Vergara, SVP of Operations and Country Manager for Ibex.

“It will also enable us to grow our presence in the St. Catherine Parish and align us for further expansion over the next two years.”