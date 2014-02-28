Nearshore Americas
IDB claver-carone
News Briefs

IDB Fires Trump-Nominated President Over Workplace Affair

Narayan Ammachchi
7 hours ago
The governors of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) have voted to oust President Mauricio Claver-Carone after an investigation found him having an intimate relationship with a female colleague.

“Mr. Mauricio Claver-Carone will cease to hold the office of President of the Bank, effective on September 26, 2022,” the IDB said in a statement Monday evening.

The dismissal has set the Latin American diplomatic circles in Washington abuzz, with analysts predicting that former Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla could take Claver-Carone’s post.

Chinchilla had dropped her bid for the presidency of the bank after former US President Donald Trump’s administration refused to withdraw its decision to nominate Claver-Carone for the position.

Claver-Carone’s tenure in the IDB came under scrutiny after an IDB employee notified to the board of executive directors about the affair. The organization soon hired the law firm Davis Polk to investigate the allegation.

Claver-Carone allegedly rose the salary of the female colleague twice by around 40% and traveled with her more than a dozen times, staying in luxury hotels.

Claver-Carone has expressed outrage at his dismissal, describing the actions as a “political circus” . In an email reply to The Financial Times, he said that he was not fully informed of the charges.

Claver-Carone could have had a relationship with the woman before he joined the bank, according to news reports citing the investigation. The crux of the problem, though, seems to be that he did not disclose the relationship at the time of taking the oath of office.

Claver-Carone served as an advisor for Donald Trump, who nominated him for the presidency of the IDB despite strong opposition in Latin America.

Narayan Ammachchi

News Editor for Nearshore Americas, Narayan Ammachchi is a career journalist with a decade of experience in politics and international business. He works out of his base in the Indian Silicon City of Bangalore.

View all posts

