India Amends Telecom Laws to Encourage Remote-Working

The government of India has overhauled its telecom laws, removing all the hurdles blocking BPO and IT-enabled services providers from allowing their employees to work remotely forever.

The modified guideline no longer requires BPO firm to update their employees’ IP addresses, nor is there a need for them to publish a “network diagram“.

The telecom regulator has also freed service providers from depositing money in terms of assuring that they would comply with regulatory norms.

“Several other requirements that prevented companies from adopting remote-working models have been scrapped,” stated the telecom regulator in a statement.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, India’s IT minister, has tweeted that the regulatory changes would boost the IT/BPO industry and create a friendly regime for teleworking in the country. Nasscom, the country’s IT industry lobby group, has also praised the amendment.

“Today’s landmark decision is a dream come true. With work from anywhere as our new reality, India will significantly up its game as a global tech leader,” tweeted Debjani Ghosh, Nasscom’s president.

A large majority of India’s IT workforce has been working from home since March this year, but call centers and other BPO providers are still struggling to cope with what the industry analysts describe as the “new normal”.

The government believes that the remote-working model will create more jobs in the months to come, enabling technology professionals to source jobs from countries around the world.